Bills promote Ryan Lewis from practice squad

Getty Images

The Bills announced they have promoted cornerback Ryan Lewis from the practice squad.

Lewis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, signing with the Cardinals in 2017. He spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Bills claimed him off waivers from the Patriots before the start of the season.

Buffalo made Lewis inactive for Week One and waived him last week before re-signing him to the practice squad.

The Bills also announced they signed cornerback Michael Hunter and receiver Hunter Sharp to the practice squad.