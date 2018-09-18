Bills working through who will make defensive play calls

Getty Images

The Bills defense put forth its best work of the young season in the second half of Sunday’s loss as they gave up 65 total yards to the Chargers after giving up 825 yards over the first six quarters of the season.

That shift in performance came after a shift in playcalling. Head coach Sean McDermott took over those duties from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and said on Monday that the team is “working through” how they’ll make the calls in the future.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Sometimes you’re able to get into a flow. Sometimes somebody else, you feel like, can get into a flow. That was really where it came from. I had a pretty good feel for what they were trying to do offensively, I wanted to come out and take the series and see how it went. I was able to get in a flow, and Leslie was helping me the whole time. Like I said before, whatever direction we go, we’re going to work on it together. I have a lot of confidence in Leslie Frazier in terms of being a good defensive football coach.”

It seems unlikely that the team is going to keep flipping back and forth between the two coaches on a regular basis and McDermott rose through the ranks as a defensive coach, so keeping things the way they were down the stretch in Week Two might be the likeliest outcome as the Bills move forward in what’s been a difficult season thus far.