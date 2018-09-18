Bills working through who will make defensive play calls

The Bills defense put forth its best work of the young season in the second half of Sunday’s loss as they gave up 65 total yards to the Chargers after giving up 825 yards over the first six quarters of the season.

That shift in performance came after a shift in playcalling. Head coach Sean McDermott took over those duties from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and said on Monday that the team is “working through” how they’ll make the calls in the future.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Sometimes you’re able to get into a flow. Sometimes somebody else, you feel like, can get into a flow. That was really where it came from. I had a pretty good feel for what they were trying to do offensively, I wanted to come out and take the series and see how it went. I was able to get in a flow, and Leslie was helping me the whole time. Like I said before, whatever direction we go, we’re going to work on it together. I have a lot of confidence in Leslie Frazier in terms of being a good defensive football coach.”

It seems unlikely that the team is going to keep flipping back and forth between the two coaches on a regular basis and McDermott rose through the ranks as a defensive coach, so keeping things the way they were down the stretch in Week Two might be the likeliest outcome as the Bills move forward in what’s been a difficult season thus far.

  8. Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier
    – – – – – – – – – –
    Absolutely LOL! His time running the show, or more like ruining the show, at Minnesota should have gotten him a lifetime ban from holding any future positions in the NFL. My neighbor’s cat could call a better defensive scheme!

  10. The defense has far more talent than they’ve shown…I expected an improvement over last year not a regression. Maybe the scheme, or the new bodies caused some confusion. I cant believe that they will be as bad as they showed the first 2 games. Luckily for us, Cook appears out because the rook ILB had a terrible time in space. We’ll need a pass rush to have any chance ag their two WR. Another good chance to see what Allens made of…lets see how the kid deals with the pass rush.

  11. Good to see ya Joe, can we get another comment outta your other ID’s please? One obsessive comment about Buffalo isn’t quite enough….why does Buffalo trigger you so? Do you live in Buffalo and are one of the pathetic types that loves to be hostile to the locals? Kinda like A-Rod Collarbone guy from Minny…anyways Joe post away? Can I get a PeytonManning forehead? or a Ron Jull? or man I just forget there are so many

  12. Leslie Frazier was Marvin Lewis’s first DC in Cincinnati. Mid-season, Lewis took away play-calling duties and then backtracked when he realized it made Frazier look bad.

    Hmm. Maybe Frazier is a ood coach who is bad at calling plays?

  13. It doesn’t matter. They are not going to win anyways.

    By the way, O.W. It’s offense play calling. Donald Duck left, Mickey Mouse right and Goofy up the middle.

  14. Losing Wood and Incognito from the OL was unexpected and trying to shore it up with Bodine and Newhouse just was realistic. It’s an area that the Bills will have to address. But with additional needs at WR, RB, CB, and depth at the DL and LB, the Bill’s are at least two drafts and free agencies away from needing a last-minute touchdown from another team to get back in the playoffs.

