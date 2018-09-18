Brett Favre calls Clay Matthews’ penalty on Kirk Cousins a “textbook hit”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
AP

Everyone, it seems, has an opinion on the roughing penalty Clay Matthews received Sunday for his hit on Kirk Cousins. Nearly everyone agrees it was a questionable call aside from NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, who insists it was correctly officiated and will use the hit as a “teaching tool” for teams this week.

Former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre still wonders why it was a 15-yard penalty on Matthews, even after hearing the NFL’s explanation.

“I saw a textbook hit,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It wasn’t late. I saw nothing that, you know, and Clay’s had a history of those type of plays. This one was textbook, and if you’re going to use it as a teaching video, you teach that this is the way we expect you to tackle, and that’s the way I saw it. And that’s neither being a Clay Matthews or Packer fan, or a Minnesota Viking fan or hater, you know, that was a bad call. And to me, why not be able to review that?”

It wouldn’t have mattered if the Packers could have reviewed it since Riveron believes it was an illegal hit.

33 responses to “Brett Favre calls Clay Matthews’ penalty on Kirk Cousins a “textbook hit”

  1. Brett is correct. The fact that the league is defending the bogus call is quite telling…..but in no way surprising. Maybe Goodell will add insult to injury and fine Mathews just for good measure

  4. “Minnesota Viking fan or hater”

    Notice how Brett the self proclaimed “Packer for life” knows and says which fanbase are the haters?

    Brett is right. If you are going to use Clay’s tackle as a teaching tool, you use it as THIS IS THE WAY WE WANT YOU TO TACKLE.

  5. Never thought I’d agree with Favre but he’s right here. It was a textbook hit. What did Matthews do wrong?? Riveron’s gotta go!!

  7. calls like this, new judgement rules from the NFL that nobody understands not even the refs. all this at the same time the NFL allows gambling.

  8. I’m a Bears fan and I totally agree it was a clean hit and that the league is dropping the ball. The owners are trying to protect their assets but it goes to show with all the injuries that have happened already shows how dumb the owners are

  9. No one likes the rule change that happened after a text book hit of Rodgers last year.

    But due to the fact Rodgers fell wrong and broke his own collarbone, this is what we have.

  10. Bad calls are part of the game. This one was particularly egregious, but it happened, it’s over, and luckily for us, went in our favor. Let’s just acknowledge that, be thankful for that since it allowed us to tie, and move on.

  11. Is the NFL trying to kill it’s golden goose? Granted I’m old, I’ve watched the game a long time, I only played at the H.S. level and I played defense but it’s becoming harder and harder to watch flag football.

  12. Where’s all the outrage regarding the roughing the passer against Eric Kendricks in the first half when he sacked Rodgers THE SAME WAY! Oh that’s right, this is about poor Aaron 😦

  14. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    This is just good ol Brett shining off Rodgers for the new rule created because he got injured last year. The Rodgers rule is awful and the NFL is lessor with it.
    ///////////
    It’s funny that even with all of Brett’s concussions, he’s still smarter than the average Viking fan.
    As it’s been explained thoroughly on this site and many others, the call on Clay Matthews had nothing to do with the Anthony Barr rule of landing with one’s body weight while tackling a QB.
    In fact, it’s based on a Roughing call that’s been a longstanding penalty for years.
    Even if it was miscalled in Sundays game.

  15. Head up, knees bent, target below the QB’s head. Wrap him up, run through the tackle. Yup. If the tackler is avoiding the head, his knees are bent and/or he is leaning. Unless he is horizontal and thus spearing, there will be an upward vector in the tackle. Favre is also correct. Cousins is right. Every one except Corrente and River on is right. Matthews didn’t add extra upward movement. He didn’t suplex Cousins. He didn’t change his momentum from a tackle into a throw. He didn’t drive Cousins into the ground. When Cousins did hit the ground, Matthews slid/skidded off him, reducing the impact of his weight.

    Duh.

  16. @gtodriver says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    No one likes the rule change that happened after a text book hit of Rodgers last year.
    ——————————————————————————————

    WOW, dude put the crack pipe down and get some help

  17. So was Kendrick’s sack of the Diva. He says that would have won the game for GB. Not if he wasn’t biased and said GB never should have had a TD on a blocked punt because they held our LS and pushed him to the ground. Had that been called, not only does 7 points come off the board for the whiners to the east, but we move up 10 yards and punt you back even further, or even get a 1st down out of it. GB never should have been in that game. Most kickers don’t miss 3 FG attempts, and the other teams OL holding all day. I don’t care what their fans say, or their old QB says, the Vikes should have won, and are the better team. Period.

  18. As it’s been explained thoroughly on this site and many others, the call on Clay Matthews had nothing to do with the Anthony Barr rule of landing with one’s body weight while tackling a QB.

    The Rodgers rule is more than just landing with one’s body weight. Maybe you should read the Rodgers rule before your next post so you don’t sound as bad as you just did.

  22. As it’s been explained thoroughly on this site and many others, the call on Clay Matthews had nothing to do with the Anthony Barr rule
    ——-
    Calling the new Rodgers rule the Anthony Barr rule would be like calling the Brady rule the Pollard rule. Only in Green Bay folks do you get nonsense like this.

  23. irish

    By the rules of the time, it was a perfectly legal sack.

    It’s not now, because of the Rodgers rule.

    And we all are unhappy about the change.

  24. I agree with Florio’s suggestion to treat QB’s like punters and kickers. 5 yards for running into and 15 yards for roughing. Aren’t they at least as important as punters and kickers?

  25. irishgary says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:07 pm
    @gtodriver says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    No one likes the rule change that happened after a text book hit of Rodgers last year.
    ——————————————————————————————

    WOW, dude put the crack pipe down and get some help
    ////////////
    I believe what’s even more cringeworthy is the fact he blames Rodgers for falling wrong, and breaking his own collarbone, as he’s being tackled.
    It’s quite apparent this kid’s never played a down of football in his life.
    That, or maybe he really is this stupid.

  26. Packer Fan— “OMG, green and yellow Jesus got hurt! There should be a rule so I don’t have to jump off of the bandwagon!!!”

    Also Packer Fan— “OMG, this is the worst rule ever!! I hate football!! Those dirty Vikings!!! Sniff, Sniff, Sniff

  27. The NFL made a textbook tackle an illegal hit on Quarterbacks. Why is everyone so confused. It’s fine if you hate that they did that, but that’s the rule. They want he defensive player to wrap the QB’s waist up and spin them to the ground, as if you were playing with your family in the front yard having fun. Kendricks hit on Rodgers was textbook too and that was flagged. I keep hearing “it was a textbook tackle….” Yes. True. However the NFL has now made it illegal to do it to a QB. So be mad at the NFL. Not the ref. He called it the way the NFL wrote it up.

  28. Please research what is meant by “questionable call”. It is obvious that your interpretation of the term differs from the literal meaning of the term.

  29. I do not have a lot of faith in Al Riveron’s judgement. But one must realize – he is puppet with the commissioner holding the strings.

  30. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    As it’s been explained thoroughly on this site and many others, the call on Clay Matthews had nothing to do with the Anthony Barr rule
    ——-
    Calling the new Rodgers rule the Anthony Barr rule would be like calling the Brady rule the Pollard rule. Only in Green Bay folks do you get nonsense like this.
    /////////////
    No, what’s funny is the fact that I’m not even a Packer fan.
    I don’t understand why you Viking fans always assume that people who disagree with you are Packer fans.
    Believe me, there are fans of many teams that are sick and tired of your constant crying and your general lack of knowledge about football related things.
    And I completely understand why Packer fans lose their patience with you guys.
    Your fans whine incessantly and you’re impossible to reason with.

  32. freefromwhatyouare says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    “Minnesota Viking fan or hater”

    Notice how Brett the self proclaimed “Packer for life” knows and says which fanbase are the haters?
    _____________

    You’re kidding, right? By using the word “or,” he’s distinguishing between being a Minnesota Vikings fan and being a Minnesota Vikings hater.

    You are literally the definition of a Minnesota Vikings hater, and you’re accusing the other fanbase of hating?

    I think you’re just mad that “Packer for life” Brett Favre’s fondest desire was always to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

    By the way, what happened to that guaranteed Packer victory you kept promising us?

