Browns, Cardinals the betting favorites to land Antonio Brown, if he’s traded

Getty Images

The best thing about gambling is that you can gamble on pretty much anything. Case in point: Odds have been crafted for receiver Antonio Brown‘s team upon the passing of the trade deadline.

Via Bookmaker.eu, the Steelers remain the overwhelming favorite, at -2000. But if Brown were to be traded, the top two destinations are the Browns and Cardinals, at +1000 each.

Others are the Eagles and Titans (+1600 each), the Colts and Raiders (+2000 each), the 49ers (+2800). The field rates a +1200.

The biggest impediment to trading Brown would be the cap consequences. While a trade wouldn’t change the $7.955 million allocation that applies in 2018 for his signing bonus, a trade would trigger a 2019 cap charge of $21.12 million.

Also, Brown’s agent has denied that Brown wants to be traded. While that doesn’t stop the Steelers from deciding they’ve had enough, there’s currently no reason to think that the Steelers would take the cap charge in exchange for the ability to flip a potentially disgruntled player for picks.