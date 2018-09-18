Bucs create Social Justice Fund with $1 million commitment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Earlier Tuesday, the Bears became the first team to announce they are maximizing the league’s social justice matching program.

Now, the Buccaneers and more than a dozen players have announced a year-long, player-led social justice program that doubles the commitment of the Bears and their players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation’s Social Justice Fund, a campaign driven by Buccaneers players and matching contributions from the team, will commit more than $1 million to Tampa Bay-area charitable organizations. The Social Justice Initiative will include monthly events focused on youth empowerment, police relations, criminal justice reform, racial equality and workforce development.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of many months of personal discussions and meetings with our players to devise a comprehensive, year-round program that touches a wide array of social justice issues throughout the Tampa Bay area,” Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, a team owner and president of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, said in a statement. “I am proud of the hard work and passion that our players have put into this program and am excited to assist them in their goal of taking a leadership role to bring about positive change in our communities.”

DeSean Jackson, Gerald McCoy, Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith are on the team’s 2018 Social Justice Player Board. Accompanied by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, they visited the Tampa Police Department’s Training Center for the announcement.