Cardinals cut Garrison Smith

The Cardinals cut defensive tackle Garrison Smith on Tuesday, although they announced no corresponding move to fill Smith’s spot on the 53-player roster.

Arizona claimed Smith off waivers from the Falcons following final cutdowns. He played in both games for the Cardinals, logging 16 snaps and a tackle against the Rams on Sunday and 14 snaps and one tackle for loss against Washington in the season opener.

Smith entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Dolphins in 2014 out of Georgia and has spent time on the practice squads of Miami (2014), New Orleans (2014) and San Francisco (2014-15). He made his NFL debut with the Seahawks in 2016 and made five tackles in three games.

He played in eight games with Seattle last year and had nine tackles.