Cardinals working out Kendall Wright

Free agent receiver Kendall Wright continues to make the rounds.

The former first-round pick is working out for the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

He was among a group of veteran receivers who worked out for Washington on Monday. But Washington signed Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd instead.

Wright, 28, spent his first five seasons in Tennessee after the Titans made him the 20th overall pick. He was with Chicago last season before signing with the Vikings in free agency this spring.

Minnesota made Wright one of its cuts out of the preseason.

He has 339 catches for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.