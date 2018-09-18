Corey Liuget sues over PED suspension

Getty Images

From time to time, an NFL player suspended for violation of the PED policy huffs and puffs about filing a lawsuit. Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget is attempting to financially blow someone’s house down.

Liuget has filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against Ian Danney and Performance Enhancement Professionals, Inc. (the name maybe should have raised a red flag), seeking at least $15 million as a result of his four-game suspension.

The lawsuit, filed on Liuget’s behalf by attorney Peter Ginsberg, contends that Danney injected into Liuget’s feet last November what Danney claimed to be “a high dose of an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory.” Two days later, Liuget provided a urine sample in connection with testing under the NFL’s PED policy.

The lawsuit contends that Danney admitted in January 2018 that he injected Liuget with a prescription mediation, not an over-the-counter substance. Liuget contends that Danney, who allegedly is not a doctor and not licensed to administer prescription medications, actually injected Liuget with a PED.

The financial damages sought by Liuget include a contention that he renegotiated his contract with the Chargers under threat of being cut, taking $14.73 million less over the next three years than he would have earned. He also lost $233,750 in wages during his four-game suspension.

The lawsuit cites 16 different legal theories supporting the demand for compensation of at least $15 million, along with a request for punitive damages.