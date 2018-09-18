David DeCastro doesn’t know when he’ll be back from broken hand

Getty Images

David DeCastro hadn’t watched a game from the sidelines since 2013, so he didn’t know quite how to act. And when it comes to the timetable for his return from a broken hand, the Steelers guard is equally in the dark.

DeCastro’s injury snapped a streak of 72 straight starts, and he admitted he’s not sure when he’ll start a new one.

“I think it’s one of those things where they don’t tell you [the timetable] on purpose so I can just keep hoping that I’m going to play and trick myself into [thinking I’m] playing,” DeCastro said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “They never told me it’s going to be three week, it’s going to be one week, it’s going to be 10 weeks.

“It’s one of those things where you just try to do everything in your best power that day to heal it and you see where you are the next day and see if you can play. Ultimately, if I can do it, I’ll go. If I can’t, I can’t.”

DeCastro suffered the injury against Cleveland in the opener and was able to finish the game, but didn’t practice last week, wearing a wrap on his swollen hand.