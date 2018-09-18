Eagles promote running back Josh Adams from practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles were without Darren Sproles last week because of his hamstring strain, and added some depth in case his absence is prolonged.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Eagles are promoting running back Josh Adams from the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, Adams had 23 carries for 90 yards in the preseason.

The Eagles divided up the backfield workload between Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, and Wendell Smallwood last week, and must want another option.