Eagles work out Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews began his career as a member of the Eagles and he may be heading back to the team.

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Matthews worked out for the team on Tuesday. He did not sign a deal, but, per the report, is hopeful that a deal will be coming this week.

Matthews was a 2014 second-round pick and caught 225 passes in 46 games over his first three seasons. He caught 73 of those passes while playing under head coach Doug Pederson during quarterback Carson Wentz‘s rookie season, but was traded to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby in the 2017 offseason.

Matthews had thumb and knee issues during his one year in Buffalo and was released with an injury settlement after hurting his hamstring with the Patriots this summer.

The Eagles are still without Alshon Jeffery and placed Mack Hollins on injured reserve ahead of the season opener. They also cut DeAndre Carter to add running back Josh Adams to the active roster on Tuesday, so receiver is a thin spot right now.