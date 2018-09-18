Eli Manning: It’s not just the offensive line

Getty Images

The Giants offense has been pitiful through the first two weeks of the regular season and much of the blame has been placed at the feet of the offensive line.

The team revamped the group this offseason by replacing four of five starters and moving the fifth, Ereck Flowers, from left tackle to right tackle. Outside of a 68-yard touchdown by Saquon Barkley in Week One, the Giants have run 39 times for 81 yards and Eli Manning has been sacked eight times while producing one touchdown pass that came with the team down 20-3 late in the fourth quarter of Week Two.

Manning isn’t willing to join in the chorus pointing the finger at the line for holding the unit back, however.

“Combination of stuff,” Manning said, via the New York Post. “There was nothing that we didn’t have an answer for. Enough things might mess up a little bit, it’s a combination of everybody, it’s not just the offensive line. When sacks are happening obviously the offensive line gets blamed most of the time but that’s not necessarily the case. You got running backs, you got quarterbacks, you got receivers, everybody plays a part in that.”

It’s certainly true that not all sacks are the fault of the offensive line. Manning didn’t include the coaches, but there were evident schematic breakdowns and a lack of adjustments to the Cowboys pass rush involved on Sunday night as well.

Whatever spin the Giants chose to employ, however, it’s clear the line isn’t playing well enough and that will have to change soon if the team’s going to make any significant improvement in how things play out in the weeks to come.