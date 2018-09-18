Eric Dickerson cites “miscommunication” with Kurt Warner, Jerry Rice over HOF letter

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is spearheading an effort to get more for the players who made the game what it is. And he now admits that he took a liberty or two with reality in order to make the effort seem stronger than it is.

Dickerson has posted a statement on Twitter accepting responsibility for a miscommunication with fellow Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner, whose names were added to the letter threatening a boycott of future Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies unless the league does more for former players. Both Rice and Warner have said they do not support a boycott.

Dickerson’s acceptance of responsibility was hardly unconditional and unequivocal.

“[T]his is typical NFL pitting players against each other,” Dickerson said, “whether it’s retired players versus Hall of Famers or whether it’s players who are on the Hall of Fame board versus players supporting the cause. At the end of the day, the NFL’s strategy is simply to take attention away from the major issue at hand, which is that the NFL is past due on doing right by the players.”

Dickerson also has made it clear that he’s not seeking benefits for only Hall of Famers, but for all former players.

Where this goes remains to be seen. But former players don’t really have much leverage other than to try to win the P.R. battle or, for the Hall of Famers, to not show up at the Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend. While Dickerson may be on board with that, it’s not clear whether other Hall of Famers are.