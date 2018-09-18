Falcons pass-rusher Takk McKinley dealing with groin injury

Getty Images

The Falcons were missing one of their best pass-rushers near the end of their win against the Panthers, and that absence may extend.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a groin injury which could cost him some time.

Backup defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) and left guard Andy Levitre (left elbow) were also injured during the win, and coach Dan Quinn would only say that “we had a couple guys that got banged up.”

McKinley has a pair of sacks this season, but wasn’t on the field when they needed him late. The Falcons might have to turn to Steven Means, who was signed last week but inactive against the Panthers.