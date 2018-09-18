Frank Clark on Mitchell Trubisky: “Nothing special, . . . average quarterback”

Getty Images

The Bears defense is good enough that Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t have to be great yet.

Which is good news, because according to one of the guys he beat last night, Trubisky is far from great.

“He was OK. Nothing special. I feel like he was OK. [He’s an] average quarterback,” Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said, via Eric Edholm of ProFootballWeekly.com. ”

Clark then went into a little more detail, saying Trubisky’s pocket presence wasn’t what you’d hope it would be for a quarterback taken with the second overall pick.

“I felt that we should make more plays against him,” Clark said. “Pressure is his downfall; the more you can get pressure up the middle and in his face, and he throws those errant passes like that, that’s how you can beat him. We failed to do that enough against him.

“Happy feet — once he feels any pressure, his head is down and he’s gone [out of the pocket].”

Trubisky did throw for two touchdowns last night, which was enough to stay clear of the Seahawks. And there might be some validity to some of the specific complaints.

But for the most part, the Bears are working within a familiar pattern, and if they can win with their quarterback being the limiting factor on a great defense, then they’ll probably accept that while Trubisky develops in his first year in a real live NFL offense.