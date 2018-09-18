Giants sign Elijhaa Penny off Cardinals’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants are signing fullback Elijhaa Penny off the Cardinals’ practice squad, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

He is expected to replace Shane Smith, who played four snaps on offense and 17 on special teams Sunday night against the Cowboys. Smith played five snaps on offense and 15 on special teams in the opener against the Jaguars.

Penny, 25, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

In 2017, Penny played all 16 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 124 yards on 31 carries to go with four receptions for 38 yards and two total touchdowns.

The Cardinals waived Penny out of the preseason but signed him back to the practice squad.