Kurt Warner says his name was “mistakenly” put on Hall of Famers’ letter

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner says he never agreed to have his name on a letter threatening to boycott future Hall of Fame ceremonies unless all Hall of Famers are given a salary and benefits.

Warner released a statement saying that he does support benefits for retired players, but he wants those benefits to go to all retired players, and not just Hall of Famers, as the letter released today said. Warner also said he would not be part of any boycott of the Hall of Fame.

“It has come to my attention today that a letter was sent out addressing HOFers benefits and profit sharing,” Warner wrote. “While I appreciate the efforts of those spearheading this movement and I fully support the fight to gain better benefits for past, current and future NFL players, I was not made aware of this letter and my name was mistakenly attached to it. I understand what ALL retired NFL players have given to advance our league and I believe it is extremely important to fight for lifetime benefits for each and every one of them. I feel we can make a great case to the NFL for their support of these efforts, however, I do not believe boycotting is the means to the end in this instance. I am hopeful that all sides will come together and have serious conversations about what needs to be accomplished to continue to make our league the greatest in the world, both for those currently involved and for the pioneers on which it was built.”

Who made the “mistake” to attach Warner’s name to the letter? Warner didn’t name any names, but Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has spearheaded the effort. Dickerson should explain exactly how Warner’s name got on a letter without Warner’s permission.