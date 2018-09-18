Lowest Week Two rating since MNF moved to ESPN

Getty Images

Plenty of factors are pointing to a resurgence of national interest in pro football. Some factors aren’t.

Case in point: According to SportsBusiness Daily, the Week Two Monday Night Football game on ESPN generated the lowest rating since the package moved to the four-letter network in 2006.

The 8.2 rating reflects a six-percent drop from last year’s 8.7 for Lions-Giants, the previous low.

The game wasn’t spectacular, which surely was a huge factor. That’s why people tune in; not to hear the announcers or to see Booger McFarland in a floating chair or to hear Khalil Mack say absolutely nothing of any value or significance into a microphone attached like a pledge pin on his uniform or to see at halftime a cheesy lip-synced black-and-white video that harkens back to the days when MTV actually played cheesy lip-synced black-and-white videos.

Then there’s the fact that a cable audience always will be smaller than a broadcast audience. That’s why Monday Night Football used to get better games when it was on ABC, and why NBC’s Sunday Night Football gets better games now.