Marcus Mariota “probably better” than he was over the weekend

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s injured elbow has improved, coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday night.

“[Mariota’s] probably better than he was Friday or Saturday,” Vrabel said on Nashville’s 104.5 FM, via Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean.

Mariota suited up Sunday against the Texans but did not see the field as backup Blaine Gabbert played.

The Titans also won without their top three tackles, all of whom are doing better this week.

Vrabel expects left tackle Taylor Lewan to return to practice Wednesday. Lewan was diagnosed with a concussion during the season opener following a hit by Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch during an interception return.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin has yet to play as he rehabs from a torn ACL, but Vrabel said Conklin could be available “in some capacity” on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Backup tackle Dennis Kelly, who was treated for a virus last week, is out of the hospital.