Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky: “Growing pains are going to occur”

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy was still working in Kansas City in the spring of 2017, when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky eight spots higher than the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes in the first round.

And in case you haven’t noticed, Mahomes is playing OK right now, dare we say it, better than Trubisky.

But Nagy said that the extra year in the Chiefs offense is a benefit for Mahomes — without needing to say out loud that Mahomes benefits from a better cast of offensive talent.

“Well, what’s fair to compare is you have one, in Patrick, who has had a full year in this offense to understand it,” Nagy said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “Now, regardless of playing it in, he’s had a full year, more than a year to sit behind it and learn and understand and watch tape with those quarterbacks last year and get to see all the talk, all the discussions of where you go on this play and that play.

“Whereas Mitchell hasn’t had that. He’s being forced into this thing right away, and so that’s where these growing pains are going to occur. That’s where, I just want to make it clear to him and to everybody, if you’re realistic about it, it does take a little bit of time. And in the meantime, as you saw last night, we have a defense that can help us out during this process, and so the sooner we get it and it starts clicking, then the better. But that’s the difference between the two, and it’s obviously near to see Patrick doing so well right now.”

Of course, Trubisky was playing last year while Mahomes was watching Alex Smith, but the experiences aren’t otherwise comparable. Mahomes is running a system designed by Andy Reid, while Trubisky was playing under the aegis of John Fox and Dowell Loggains, and that just isn’t the same.

And while his coach’s words aren’t as harsh as Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark‘s, the recognition that the bar isn’t set nearly as high for Trubisky will make it easier for him to clear it, even if that’s eventually.