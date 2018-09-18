Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky: “Growing pains are going to occur”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was still working in Kansas City in the spring of 2017, when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky eight spots higher than the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes in the first round.

And in case you haven’t noticed, Mahomes is playing OK right now, dare we say it, better than Trubisky.

But Nagy said that the extra year in the Chiefs offense is a benefit for Mahomes — without needing to say out loud that Mahomes benefits from a better cast of offensive talent.

“Well, what’s fair to compare is you have one, in Patrick, who has had a full year in this offense to understand it,” Nagy said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “Now, regardless of playing it in, he’s had a full year, more than a year to sit behind it and learn and understand and watch tape with those quarterbacks last year and get to see all the talk, all the discussions of where you go on this play and that play.

“Whereas Mitchell hasn’t had that. He’s being forced into this thing right away, and so that’s where these growing pains are going to occur. That’s where, I just want to make it clear to him and to everybody, if you’re realistic about it, it does take a little bit of time. And in the meantime, as you saw last night, we have a defense that can help us out during this process, and so the sooner we get it and it starts clicking, then the better. But that’s the difference between the two, and it’s obviously near to see Patrick doing so well right now.”

Of course, Trubisky was playing last year while Mahomes was watching Alex Smith, but the experiences aren’t otherwise comparable. Mahomes is running a system designed by Andy Reid, while Trubisky was playing under the aegis of John Fox and Dowell Loggains, and that just isn’t the same.

And while his coach’s words aren’t as harsh as Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark‘s, the recognition that the bar isn’t set nearly as high for Trubisky will make it easier for him to clear it, even if that’s eventually.

  1. The criticism of his play is more vocal because the Bears have one of the best if not the best front 7 in the game, a solid offensive line and a very good 1-2 punch at the RB position. They have the recipe to be a serious contender, Trubisky was average against the Packers and did everything in his power to let Seattle back into the game last night.

  2. Mahomes sat a year and looks great.
    Trubisky played a year and was bad. But in fairness John Fox was a bad HC.
    Mitch is better this year but still not very good.
    I’ll withhold judgment until the end of the season.
    If he’s still playing like this I’d be worried if I was Ryan Pace.

    The Bears have a monster Dline with Khalil Mack, thats what keeps them in games.

  3. Bears will have a tough decision as there team is now very good, and so too is their coaching. Young qb has to now grow up quickly, which was not previously the plan, as avoiding the ‘project qb’ mode the Bears can instantly become very relevant.

  5. Why compare two QB’s taken in the same round. They play for completely different teams. Mahommes May flame out and Trib May get better.

  6. Trubisky isn’t the only Bears player learning a new system… the entire team (except for Chase Daniel) is learning the new system. Nagy even had to teach the COACHES his system… because he only brought Brad Childress over (and Childress has left already).

    Kelce, Hill, and Hunt all returned to the Chiefs this year. They added Watkins. Meanwhile, the Bears brought in a new TE and 3 new starting WRs. It is pretty insane to expect the Bears offense to already be at the same level as the KC offense.

    Did Trubisky have a rough 2 games? Yep. Would Cutler have put the ball where Robinson could catch it last night? Yep. Will Trubisky get better? I hope so. Why don’t we give him a minute to develop and let he and his WRs get on page. There’s a defense to cheer for in the meantime… like the good old days.

  7. Honestly, I think Trubisky’s ceiling is Alex Smith. He’s made some throws that make you go “wow” (in a good way) but I’m just not seeing that “it” factor where if you’ve got 2 minutes and the game is in his hands to win, he’s gonna come through. He seems to play worse / more tentatively as the game goes on and that is not what you want in a franchise QB.

  8. Its a bit premature to already be throwing around the bust label. He played 13 college games and what, 14 pro games. It is a new system he’s learning. It’s a lot of new personnel he has to adjust to (who are also learning the system). And maybe he’s not going to be a top 5 QB. or top 8. Maybe, best case, he is a 10-12 in terms of annual ranking. 1. That would still make him the best Bears QB in the last 70 years. And if he can be a good system QB under Nagy, maybe he will learn to not lose games. And, all this “we gave up a lot” to get him BS needs to stop. It really wasn’t that much.

  9. Nagy needs to lean on Jordan Howard more and stop trying to fool the defense by giving rush opportunities to the TEs and WRs. (Or like on 3rd and 1 in the Packers game, he tried a misdirection pass to the TE that was stopped for a loss.)In last night’s game, Trey Burton rushed for a touchdown and Taylor Gabriel had an effective run. However, with one of the better RBs in the league, you need to give him a chance to do what he does best and allow Trubisky to play-action off of it. Seattle had Jordan corralled most of the game, but a steady diet of him would still keep the defense from being so aggressive.

    I know coaches want to install their own offense, but the Bears don’t have the same players as the Chiefs and need to be spoon-fed until they can wholly digest this offense and make it effective.

