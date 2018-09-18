Mike Tomlin acknowledges Antonio Brown was a no-show on Monday

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin clearly would have preferred to say nothing about receiver Antonio Brown‘s absence from work on Monday. Instead, he said as little as possible.

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked whether Brown showed up on Monday.

“He was not,” Tomlin said. “I’m looking forward to visiting with him today and discussing that and other things.”

Tomlin declined to get into any details, including whether the absence was excused. Which clearly means it wasn’t.

The coach also said he’ll address Brown’s Monday “trade me” tweet with the player directly, explaining that he doesn’t believe that a press conference is the forum for talking about it.

Asked whether Brown has asked to be traded, Tomlin had one word: “No.”

Brown will probably he hearing more than one word from Tomlin, and it will be very interesting to see whether Brown’s recent misadventures on social media and elsewhere will end or continue.