Minkah Fitzpatrick files to trademark Fitzmagic

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s eight touchdown passes through the first two weeks have launched countless headlines that make reference to Fitzmagic, but an NFL defensive back is trying to intercept the moniker.

Dolphins rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has filed to trademark the phrase with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made on September 12, per Darren Heitner of TheSportz.Biz, and the intent is to sell a range of apparel featuring the term in the future.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that Minkah Fitzpatrick’s mother said her son has gone by the moniker since his high school days, although a seach of the phrase finds many more references to the Buccaneers quarterback than anyone else with the last name Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has made no move to trademark the term and it is not known if he will make any filing to block the Dolphins rookie’s bid to intercept it.