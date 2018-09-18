NFL, NFLPA reviewing whether Patrick Chung played with a concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 18, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung left Sunday’s game after taking a hit in the second quarter, then returned to the game, only to come out of the game for good at halftime. The Patriots announced that Chung had a concussion.

But did he suffer the concussion before he left the game the first time? If so, he should have been pulled from the game immediately, and his return to the game violated league policies. The league and the players’ union are looking into the matter.

“A joint review by the NFL and NFLPA of the application of the Concussion Protocol regarding New England safety Patrick Chung during the Patriots-Jaguars game is underway,” the league said in a statement.

Asked why the medical personnel didn’t check Chung for a concussion the first time he left the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that’s not his department.

“Look, I don’t know whether they did or didn’t,” Belichick said. “I’m trying to coach the game. I don’t have time for a conversation with those guys. If the player is cleared, he’s cleared. If he’s not cleared then he’s not cleared.”

This is the second time Chung has appeared to keep playing after suffering a concussion. Seven months ago, when the Patriots were in the Super Bowl, Chung was on the field for a few plays after suffering a concussion. That it can happen repeatedly shows that the league still has some work to do on figuring out how to get players out of the game immediately when they’ve suffered a concussion.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “NFL, NFLPA reviewing whether Patrick Chung played with a concussion

  8. Trollin” Volin was foiled trying to trap the hoodie at today’s presser into narrowing down when the concussion occurred. Little Ben repeatedly asked and repeatedly got nothing for his trouble. Hoodie’s dance steps remain nonpareil.

  9. I still haven’t seen a replay that shows how he got the concussion. If the refs don’t see it, the independent neurologist doesn’t see it, and the coaches don’t see it, then it’s going to be up to the player to report the symptoms or it’s up to the refs to notice the symptoms, which in some cases are not at all obvious can can be covered up (since players want to play). Especially away from the ball and not on the main camera angles.

    Those pathetic losers here yelling “cheater, cheater” have nothing to stand on. Deciding who is concussed or not is not up to the team and the coaches. It just isn’t. You look silly claiming so.

  11. Exactly what do these NFL concussion spotters do during games? Are they watching the cheerleaders or something? Do they have the power to pull a player? Are they in that tent on the sideline? Are they in any way involved in the testing of a player?

  13. Sorry cupcakes but this has nothing to do with the Patriots, it’s completely on the league to order a guy out of the game. In this case it appeared the referee did not order the medical timeout to put the protocol into play.

    Oh snap. Patriot Hater got powned again. Carry on. 🙂

  15. tylawspick6 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:53 pm
    Didn’t take long for Goodell to do his funny business after the backlask of the Josh Gordon, possibly electric rental at WR.

    —–
    Not yet. #LyinRoger and his stooges are waiting for the right time for the strike 3 suspension.

  16. Wait……..”that’s not my department”. Really??? Are you or are you not the HC???
    I believe “ignorance is no excuse for tolerance” must be applied here. Player safety takes precedence over trying not to be thoroughly being annihilated and humiliated by the Jags. Belichick must be suspended for the remainder of the 2018 season.

  17. I understand where BB is coming from but this is two times with the same player in three games. Maybe fines and draft picks would make him and the Patriots care a little more

  19. LOL…..I believe the fans that are crying “cheaters” are the ones concussed from the blow they took to their heads when Josh Gordon got traded to the Pats!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  20. Is it that easy and 100% foolproof to diagnose a concussion?

    I bet there is more gray area than random internet trolls are aware of…

  21. “That it can happen repeatedly shows that the league still has some work to do on figuring out how to get players out of the game immediately when they’ve suffered a concussion.”

    ——————————

    Sounds more like the Patriots have some work to do rather than the league.

  23. Soooooo how do they determine if he had a concussion before the half????? I’m guessing they’ll get Exponent to do one of their wiz bang experiments. They know you can’t use a pressure gauge for this one, right????

  24. aarons444 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    The Patriots would never cheat……………………………..

    ——————

    Actually, they wouldn’t and haven’t. What happens is, rule get changed and then the leagues acts like something was done wrong, to dupe mouthbreathers like you.

  25. zappa73 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm
    Is it that easy and 100% foolproof to diagnose a concussion?
    ——————-

    PEDton I mean Peyton Manning has admitted in the past that he would deliberately blow the pregame concussion assessment test to make the baseline much lower so he would pass it and nobody would suspect a thing. Completely his fault of course if he really did have concussions. But it shows you it really is tough to diagnose a legit concussion.

  26. digilat7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:33 pm
    I understand where BB is coming from but this is two times with the same player in three games. Maybe fines and draft picks would make him and the Patriots care a little more

    ————————

    Quick! Call Goodell and ESPN and drum up the faux outrage in order to execute ConcussionGate!

    Goodell will listen, as he always does.

  27. Considering my memories of the handling of Julian Edelman in the Superbowl against Seattle, I’m surprised that the NFL is paying attention to this at all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!