Raiders promote Shilique Calhoun from practice squad

The Raiders waived Shilique Calhoun a week ago, re-signing him to the practice squad. They promoted him to the 53-player roster Tuesday to take the place of defensive tackle Brian Price.

The Raiders selected Calhoun in the third round of the 2016 draft.

He has played in 20 games since, making 12 tackles and half a sack. In the season opener against the Rams, Calhoun played 12 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. He made one tackle.

Calhoun spent part of his rookie season on injured reserve and part of last season on the team’s practice squad.

The Raiders re-signed him in March.