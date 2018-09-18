Rams releasing quarterback Brandon Allen

Getty Images

Things are going smoothly enough for the Rams right now that they’re willing to go with two quarterbacks.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Rams are waiving reserve quarterback Brandon Allen.

They still have Sean Mannion behind starter Jared Goff, and they might like to bring Allen back to their practice squad. But three teams put in a claim on Allen last year when the Jaguars let him go.

He spent the year on the roster but inactive, and the Rams put him on IR late in the year with a back problem.