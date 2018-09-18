Rams would welcome Kevin Durant if he wants to chase a title in L.A.

Getty Images

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is already looking for any even-more-super team to join, and their coach is ready for him.

Durant recently took to social media to express his admiration for defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the team the Rams have put around him, and said he was ready to sign up.

“I bet he’d be pretty dangerous in the red zone on some of those jump balls,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “If he thinks about wanting to do that, we’ll welcome him.

“He can come kick it with us anytime he wants.”

At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Durant would certainly create mismatch problems. And considering the way NFL scouts flip over any tight end who has ever played basketball, the attraction is natural.

The only question is whether the Rams could fit Durant under a hard salary cap, after paying all the other superstars he seems to need around him.