Randy Bullock signs two-year extension

Getty Images

On his fifth team, kicker Randy Bullock finally seems to have found a home.

The Bengals signed Bullock to a two-year extension through the 2020 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bullock was in the final year of a two-year deal, scheduled to make $790,000 this season.

He is 4-for-4 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals this season after 90 percent of his field goals last season in his first full season with the Bengals.

The Texans made Bullock a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2012. The Texans cut him during the 2015 season, and Bullock played for the Jets, Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off waivers in December of 2016 to replace Mike Nugent.