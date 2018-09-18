Report: Tom Johnson back to Vikings

Getty Images

When the Seahawks released defensive tackle Tom Johnson over the weekend, word was that they needed a roster spot for another position and planned to re-sign him this week.

As the old saying doesn’t go, man plans and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman laughs. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings stepped in with an offer to bring Johnson back to Minnesota that the veteran could not refuse.

Pelissero reports the deal is worth up to $1.5 million. His $900,000 base salary in Seattle was guaranteed when he made the Week One roster, but it’s not clear if there are offsets in that deal.

Johnson spent the last four seasons with the Vikings before leaving as a free agent this offseason. He started 25 games over that span, including 15 last season, and recorded 16 sacks during his first run in Minnesota.

Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson are currently installed as the starting defensive tackles in Minnesota with 2017 fourth-round pick Jaleel Johnson, 2018 fourth-round pick Jalyn Holmes and David Parry providing depth behind them.