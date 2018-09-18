Rob Kelley lands on injured reserve

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that running back Rob Kelley will miss at least the next month due to a toe injury that may require surgery.

It will actually be at least eight weeks before he’s back in action. Washington placed Kelley on injured reserve Tuesday as one of the corresponding moves to go with their signings of wide receivers Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman. As previously reported, wide receiver Jehu Chesson was cut to open the other roster spot.

Kelley ran four times for eight yards this season while playing behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in the backfield. He started 16 games over his first two seasons with the team.

The addition of the two receivers leaves Washington with seven wideouts heading into this week’s game against the Packers.