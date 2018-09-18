Some Hall of Famers named in boycott letter reportedly didn’t know about it

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
That letter from Eric Dickerson and other Pro Football Hall of Famers threatening a boycott of future Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies carries one potentially important flaw: Not all of the Hall of Famers listed on the letter knew about it before it was sent.

Jim Trotter of NFL Network reports that some of the players listed in the letter “did not see the letter beforehand, nor did they know of the threat to boycott” the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. If this is true, the Hall of Famers who didn’t authorize the letter should say so; indeed, they should want to say so. Otherwise, their names have been misappropriated by someone hoping to create the impression that there will be a mass boycott of Gold Jackets on the weekend when men wearing Gold Jackets are important aspects of the overall pomp and circumstance.

The letter has Eric Dickerson’s name under “sincerely,” identifying Dickerson as the “Chairman” of the “Hall of Fame Board.” Listed below Dickerson’s name are various “Board Members.”

MDS raised the possibility that the letter wasn’t expressly endorsed by each name on it due to the fact that Carl Eller’s name was misspelled. Also, the fact that Deion Sanders and Kurt Warner still collect sizable checks from the NFL for broadcasting services would tend to make them far less likely to undermine one of NFL Network’s most important broadcasting weekends. If anything, any employee of NFL Network has a clear bias in favor of propping up Hall of Fame weekend and, in turn, neutralizing any threats to it.

Dickerson, who clearly supports the effort, would seem to be the key to understanding the context and the procedures used to develop the letter. Maybe some of the “Board Members” simply didn’t attend the meeting at which the decision to send the letter was discussed.

Regardless, it appears that at least one Hall of Famer has realized the value of as many Hall of Famers showing up for Hall of Fame weekend as possible. It’s a point that may have been crystallized by the Hall of Fame’s unreasonable reaction to the decision of new Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to not attend this year’s ceremonies.

21 responses to “Some Hall of Famers named in boycott letter reportedly didn’t know about it

  6. My Spidy Sense was alway leary of Erick Dickerson ,,he seems to be carrying around a chip on his shoulder for some reason ,,,that gets to be a burden ,but in this climate I think it presented an opportunity for him to let it out in some shape or form !

  7. This seems almost too idiotic to believe. Do these players actually think they are going to get paid for past performances from long ago previous employers, and using not showing up at the HOF ceremonies as their hammer? As if the businessmen who run the NFL, will be threatened by this. Seriously, this is nothing but a smash and grab.

  9. No one forced any of these guys to play. Management offered them a lot of money to play. They happily agreed.

    We enjoyed.

  10. So Dickerson wants a handout. I hear many employers as part of their benefits offer health insurance for free or at a reduced cost. Dickerson should go get a job. Hell, some employers hire ex-jocks for no-show jobs just to be associated with them.

  12. give him his bust and send his ass home. No more sideline passes, no more privileges. Let him ride his ass off into the sunset. So many deserving athletes are not in it, would do anything to be in it, and this duff-us does this. NEXT.

  13. Wow the NFL has really flourished under Roger Goodell’s leadership and tutelage. He should probably seek new endeavors since he has singlehandedly turned the NFL into the model business it has become. I’m thinking he should hire a PR person and set his sights on let’s say heading up the United Nations, can you just imagine what great things he could accomplish there after showcasing his most excellent skills running the NFL?

  15. Eric Dickerson was and always will be a tool. If I were in his fraternity in the HOF, I would seek to “86” him like O.J. …

  16. The NFL’s reaction to TO’s hissy fit over not being first ballot was totally reasonable. If anything, it was reserved.

    What the HOF should have done is point out that it is the enshrinement ceremony. Meaning you choose to skip the ceremony completely with no health issues or without sending a representative or at least a filmed or written acceptance, then you are not in. You get thrown back into the pool and have to get elected again next year.

  19. One other important factor, this is not the NFL Hall of Fame, it is the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s a fine line to be sure, by why would the NFL pay for salary or benefits for members of a group it has no direct authority over?

  20. What the heck? Since when are these HOFers entitled to anything? They have the honor of being the absolute best of the best. Apparently that isn’t enough.

  21. The NFL should tell them to shove it. They can stay away and who gives a damn! Can every day Americans go get paid by employers? Free healthcare what crap. It was their choice to play football they could have sold insurance or anything else. It seems when they retire they turn into socialist.

