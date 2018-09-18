Titans add Dalyn Dawkins, Kenneth Durden to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Titans are shuffling their roster heading into Week Three.

The team added wide receiver Nick Williams to the active roster on Tuesday morning and they made two more additions in the afternoon. Running back Dalyn Dawkins has been summoned from the practice squad and cornerback Kenneth Durden was re-signed after being dropped over the weekend.

Durden played in the season opener, but was cut so the team could elevate tackle Tyler Marz with three other tackles out with injury in Week Two. Dawkins, who is the nephew of Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, ran 30 times for 89 yards in the preseason. Third-string back David Fluellen was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Linebacker Aaron Wallace, a seventh-round pick last year, was waived. Wide receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser were dropped when Williams was added to the roster.