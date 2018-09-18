Titans bring back wide receiver Nick Williams

Getty Images

The Titans brought back a veteran wideout who was with them in camp.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the team has agreed to terms with wide receiver Nick Williams.

They also waived receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser, leaving themselves with one open roster spot.

Williams was with the Falcons the last three seasons (along with Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur), and spent 2013 with Washington (along with LaFleur). He went to camp with the Titans, but a hamstring injury late in the preseason may have kept him from making the roster to begin with.

He offers some depth as a slot receiver and on special teams.