Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills RB Marcus Murphy is leading the NFL with 213 kickoff return yards.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant‘s 102-yard kickoff return was the longest return in the NFL this year.

Jets K Jason Myers has an NFL-high 12 touchbacks.

Patriots QB Tom Brady has a 104.1 passer rating.

Ravens RB Alex Collins is leading the team in rushing but averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

Bengals WR A.J. Green leads the NFL with four touchdown catches.

Browns K Zane Gonzalez was an NFL-worst 3-for-5 on extra points before he was cut.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has an NFL-high 42 passing first downs.

Texans DB Kareem Jackson has two forced fumbles this season, tied for most in the NFL.

Colts LB Darius Leonard leads the league in tackles.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has thrown 78 passes and only been sacked once. Every other quarterback who started both games this season has been sacked at least twice.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has an NFL-high 14 completions of 20 or more yards.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-high 10 touchdown passes.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry this season.

Cowboys WR Tavon Austin has just two catches this season, but he’s totaled a whopping 79 receiving yards.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley had a 68-yard touchdown run, the longest run in the NFL this year. On his other 28 runs he has a total of 66 yards.

Eagles RB Jay Ajayi has three rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL.

Washington WR Josh Doctson has first downs on all five of his catches.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen has two punt returns of 20 yards or longer this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford‘s four interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL.

Packers K Mason Crosby has made six field goals and attempted seven field goals, the most in the NFL.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has six touchdown passes and one interception, and is also averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Falcons P Matt Bosher has the NFL’s longest average kickoff.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown 80 passes and zero interceptions, the most passes in the league for any quarterback who hasn’t been picked off yet.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is leading the team with 100 rushing yards.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the league in passing yards and passer rating.

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford has thrown 61 passes but has just 243 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

49ers RB Matt Breida leads the league with 184 rushing yards.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has been sacked an NFL-high 12 times.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has 39 rushing attempts, tied for most in the NFL.