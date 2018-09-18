Uber driver sues Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Uber driver who accused Jameis Winston of groping her has filed a lawsuit against the Buccaneers quarterback, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The driver, identified as Kate P. in federal court papers filed Tuesday, alleges that Winston grabbed her crotch as she drove him through a restaurant drive-through in March 2016 in Arizona. In the lawsuit, she said she “suffered damages in the nature of emotional distress and future therapy expenses.”

Winston can return to the Bucs on Sept. 25 after the team’s game against the Steelers on Monday night. The league suspended him three games after its eight-month investigation determined Winston touched the women “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.”

Prosecutors have not charged Winston with a crime.

After his suspension in June, Winston released a statement saying “I genuinely apologize” to the woman.

“She is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior,” John Clune, the attorney for the Uber driver, told Baker. “Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty.

“She knows that she might be just a speed bump for him in his football career, but she is not going to be a small one.”