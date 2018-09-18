Uchenna Nwosu apologizes for hit on helmetless Taiwan Jones

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu apologized for the hit on Bills running back Taiwan Jones that left him bloodied during Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

Jones lost his helmet mid-play as he scooped up a loose ball on a Chargers punt. As he whirled out of a tackle attempt, Nwosu hit Jones in the forehead with his helmet, which opened a large gash on Jones’ head.

“I want to take another opportunity to apologize to Taiwan Jones for yesterday’s hit,” Nwosu said in a statement to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “The game is rough but my intention is never to hurt anyone. The ref hadn’t blown the whistle to call the play dead and I didn’t realize his helmet had come off. My apologies man.”

Jones posted a message to his instagram account Sunday night saying he’s come out of the matter mostly OK.

“Appreciate all the love and all the prayers shared by everybody,” Jones said, via USA Today. “Much appreciated. God has blessed me again to walk away from something that could have been tragic but I’m good for the most part. We’ll see how I feel in the morning but appreciate the love.