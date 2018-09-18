Vikings cut Stacy Coley to get Dan Bailey on roster

Getty Images

The Vikings cut receiver Stacy Coley to make room for the signing of kicker Dan Bailey.

The team will have to make one more transaction when the signing of defensive tackle Tom Johnson becomes official.

Coley played 19 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps in two games this season. Kirk Cousins targeted him once Sunday against the Packers, but Coley otherwise had no statistics this season.

He became expendable when the Vikings signed receiver Aldrick Robinson on Monday.

The Vikings made Coley a seventh-round pick in 2017, and he played in four games last season with one kickoff return for 19 yards.