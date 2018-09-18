Week Three power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Jaguars (2-0; last week No. 4): They’ve finally made it to the top. How long will they stick around?

2. Rams (2-0; No. 5): The best team in the NFC gets a chance to prove it’s the best team in L.A. this weekend.

3. Chiefs (2-0; No. 7): There’s no need for 65 Toss Power Trap with Patrick Mahomes around.

4. Buccaneers (2-0; No. 14): It’s shocking that DeSean Jackson would prefer the quarterback who actually throws Jackson the ball.

5. Eagles (1-1; No. 1): With Carson Wentz back at quarterback and with plenty of receivers injured, maybe Nick Foles should change positions.

6. Falcons (1-1; No. 6): Who needs Devonta Freeman when Matt Ryan can get two rushing touchdowns on his own?

7. Vikings (1-0-1; No. 8): A tie is like cutting your kicker.

8. Packers (1-0-1; No. 3): With DeShone Kizer, the Packers would have lost by 20 or more.

9. Patriots (1-1; No. 2): Josh Gordon was acquired for one reason — the inevitable Jacksonville rematch.

10. Chargers (1-1; No. 15): The Fight for L.A. becomes literal on Sunday, and it could be the closest the Chargers come to a Super Bowl for a while.

11. Bengals (2-0; No. 20): The Bengals are making it had to forget about the league’s most forgettable team.

12. Saints (1-1; No. 9): Complain all you want, Who Dats, but barely beating the woebegone Browns more than justifies a three-spot drop.

13. Dolphins (2-0; No. 16): Jay Cutler isn’t impressed.

14. Ravens (1-1; No. 11): Few win road games when they spot the opponent 21. When that doesn’t happen, the Ravens will win far more than they lose.

15. Panthers (1-1; No. 12): Every stride the NFL claims to make in concussion awareness is undermined by every concussion evaluation Cam Newton avoids.

16. Steelers (0-1-1; No. 10): The Steel Curtain has become a soggy piece of construction paper.

17. 49ers (1-1; No. 18): For Kyle Shanahan, 30-13 almost went the way of 28-3.

18. Broncos (2-0; No. 19): Things may change once the team has to play on the road.

19. Bears (1-1; No. 21): Eight days after blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, they tried hard to blow a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

20. Seahawks (0-2; No. 13): It’s not too early to say the season hinges on beating the Cowboys this weekend.

21. Titans (1-1; No. 23): What’s more amazing, the fact that Blaine Gabbert is still in the NFL or the fact that he won an NFL game?

22. Colts (1-1; No. 28): 2018 Andrew Luck is starting to look like pre-2016 Andrew Luck.

23. Texans (0-2; No. 17): 2018 Deshaun Watson is not looking like 2017 Deshaun Watson.

24. Cowboys (1-1; No. 24): For at least one night, 2018 Dak Prescott looked like 2016 Dak Prescott.

25. Jets (1-1; No. 25): The Jets once again look like the Jets.

26. Washington (1-1; No. 22): It’s good they’re hoping to build a new stadium that fans won’t come to.

27. Raiders (0-2; No. 26): Outscored 23-0 in the final 15 minutes of the first two games, the fourth quarter is triggering extra four-letter words from Chucky.

28. Giants (0-2; No. 27): Maybe Pat Shurmur should wear a big suit and slick back his hair, because he’s quickly becoming Ben McAdoo.

29. Lions (0-2; No. 30): A close loss on the road gives the Lions hope. Until the Patriots blow them out.

30. Browns (0-1-1; No. 31): They only moved up a spot because the two teams below them should be relegated.

31. Cardinals (0-2; No. 29): Sam Bradford is averaging 4.0 yards per pass this season, which means that maybe they should just run the ball on every play.

32. Bills (0-2; No. 32): Vontae Davis quit at halftime. The rest of the team hasn’t been showing up at all.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Week Three power rankings

  2. They only moved up a spot because the two teams below them should be relegated.
    ===========================================================

    There’s that Cleveland love we’ve all been missing.

  9. Always an entertaining read. Trolling cutler is the best. If Vikings and packers both win this week I expect their rankings will flip. Even tho the Vikings are clearly the better team (other than the kicker).

  12. Well Kids, it’s time once again for everybody’s favorite event, PFT’s Weekly Barney Whine Post.

    Today we have the Barneys favorite team, the Vikings, leapfroggging over their arch nemesis, the evil Green Bay Packers, and on a tie too.
    Hopefully this will placate and shut this delusional and somewhat psychotic fan base up for at least week.

    Will it? Who knows, though it’s doubtful. 😉
    Stay tuned and check back often to find out!
    Good day, all.

  13. Putting all the roughing stories aside, I’d like to point out that the Packers are exactly the same team today that they were two days ago.

    However the Vikings are now a better team than they were two days ago.

  14. 32. Bills (0-2; No. 32): Vontae Davis quit at halftime. The rest of the team hasn’t been showing up at all.

    I think the Bills are rated too high.

  15. So most of the country saw the Packers team/roster clearly dominate the Vikings for 3 1/2 quarters, with a QB playing with a real bad wheel and Florio like the Vikings fan that he is sees this tie as a win for the Vikings and moves them ahead of the Packers.

    Did you make the Vikings parade yesterday Mike? The whole state of Minnesota celebrated in the streets over playing to a tie against the Pack.

  16. lol. The Packers tie literally because of bad refs and they lose 5 spots.

    Everyone, meet Florio the homer.

    ————-
    And they beat the bears because literally, Aaron Rodgers through a horrible interception that was dropped.

  18. 29. Lions (0-2; No. 30): A close loss on the road gives the Lions hope. Until the Patriots blow them out.

    Actually, it would be just like the Lions to beat the Patriots. Not saying they will, just that for those that know their history it’s not outside of the realm..

    In other news, I’m betting the house and both cars on the Patriots. lol

  19. Hey Florio. Power rankings are meaningless in the NFL except for your precious click baits. Wake us in December when the playoffs start to solidify. This ain’t college ball!

  21. schmokes says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:09 pm
    I’m curious, are the Rams scheduled to play against any NFL teams this season?

    Besides 5 teams currently in the top 10 of this list I guess not. Nice try though!

  22. I was hoping the Pats would drop 14 spots as they did after the KC game in 2014, but I can live with #9. Next up: finding someone who can tackle.

  23. Florio’s “power” rankings are merely opinion, just like his weekly picks. Remember, he said if Rodgers played against the Vikes this past Sunday, GB would win. GB not only didn’t win, they would have been blown out had the Vikes kicker did his job, they didn’t get a once in 5 years blocked punt on the goal line for a score (because refs didn’t call a clear holding penalty on GB for grabbing and pushing our LS to the ground)

  24. That philthy secondary is getting torched on a weekly basis. Julio put up 165 week 1 and they allowed 3 buc receivers to eclipse 100 this past sunday, no one is coming back to help that unit and wentz will not be any better than foles has been behind that oline and lack of run support. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Luck and TY light them up this week.

  25. Had to be difficult for Mr Floria penciling in the Bengals ahead of the other AFC North teams. I apologize for my past comments that ripped this site. Can you please take never off the banned list? I will accept double secret probation and play nice. Who Dey!!!!!!

  26. 1-1 teams should be BELOW 2-0 teams. Also, pat brats heads are going to explode not being considered the best always. SMH, but funny to watch the train wreak.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!