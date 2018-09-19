Aaron Rodgers has “concern” his knee will get worse

AP

On the night Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from a knee injury to lead an historic comeback against the Bears, Rodgers said that doctors told him that his condition couldn’t have gotten any worse. Rodgers now concedes that, as he continues to play on the injured leg, it could.

“Yeah, obviously that’s a concern,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Hopefully it goes the other way though.”

Rodgers reportedly has a deep bone bruise and a damaged ligament in his knee. He’s wearing a large brace carrying the name “Blue Steel,” and he apparently intends to play as long as he can.

He told reporters on Wednesday that “obviously it won’t be 100 percent, so I’ll just adjust accordingly to how I’m feeling and try to get through.” The Packers didn’t practice on Wednesday, but according to the official injury report he wouldn’t have practiced if they had.

The Packers tied the Vikings on Sunday, but they surely would have lost if Rodgers hadn’t played. Every win while the knee heals is a bonus, because without him last year the Packers fell apart.