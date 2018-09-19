Antonio Brown returns to work

Getty Images

Ordinarily, it’s not news when a football player shows up for a day that includes football practice. But when one of the highest-profile players in the sport didn’t show up for work on Monday, apparently without an excuse, his return becomes newsworthy.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has indeed returned to the team on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen what, if anything, he’ll say about his unexpected absence, or about his suggestion on Twitter to a former Steelers employee that, if the team thinks Brown’s numbers flow from playing with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers should “[t]rade me” and “let’s find out.” Chances are Brown will once again complain about the scrutiny that he has faced in recent days, the latest example of the “hey everybody look at me! . . . what the hell are you looking at?” dynamic in sports, where those who crave (and profit from) attention want it only on their own terms, and devoid of any negativity.

Brown’s fortunate that it didn’t happen sooner for him. Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the crosshairs of criticism early in his career, due in part to the market he plays in. Think for a moment about the manner in which the New York media (and fans throughout the country) would be reacting the things we’ve seen from Brown in recent days, from the threat to an ESPN writer to a rambling “they’re just jealous”-style rant on Friday to Brown’s antics on the sideline on Sunday to his Monday “trade me let’s find out” tweet to his Monday no-show.

Relative to OBJ, Brown has gotten a pass. He won’t be getting one now, especially if he continues to do and say things that will invite others to call him out.