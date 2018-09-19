Bengals C Billy Price will have foot re-evaluated in two weeks

Getty Images

Center Billy Price joined running back Joe Mixon and defensive end Michael Johnson on the injury list during last Thursday’s victory over the Ravens and it will be a little time before he’s ready to rejoin the lineup.

Price hurt his foot in the win and said on Wednesday that he’s wearing a walking boot around the clock in order to prevent further injury. He won’t play against the Panthers or Falcons in the team’s upcoming road games and will then find out more about his status.

“I’m in the boot 24/7 and we’ll re-evaluate in two weeks,” Price said, via Brandon Saho of WLWT.

Trey Hopkins took over at center against Baltimore and figures to remain in the lineup until Price is well enough to return to action.