Bengals sign Thomas Rawls

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is set to miss time after hurting his knee in last Thursday’s game against the Ravens and the team has added a veteran option to the backfield to help cover for his absence.

The Bengals announced that they have signed Thomas Rawls to the 53-man roster. Running back Tra Carson, who played in each of the first two games without receiving any touches, was waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Rawls spent the summer trying to make the Jets, but was one of the cuts that got the AFC East team down to 53 players. Rawls had a strong start to his NFL career by running 147 times for 830 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Seahawks in 2015. He’s had just 506 yards on 167 carries in 21 games since then, however.

Giovani Bernard is expected to be the lead back in Mixon’s absence. Fourth-round pick Mark Walton is also on hand.