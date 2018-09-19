Big Ben: We won’t take Antonio Brown’s passion away from him

Getty Images

After Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown no-showed work and brought up the notion of a trade in response to a former team employee on social media on Monday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus released a statement saying that his client does not want to be traded and just wants to win.

Brown’s social media retort came after a suggestion that he’d be nothing without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said Wednesday that he thinks it’s best to avoid “trolls or whatever” whenever possible. He was otherwise defensive of Brown, who returned to work with the team on Wednesday.

“I think that he’s the best in the world,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “When you’re the best in the world, you want to help participate, you want to win football games. We’re all a little frustrated that we’re not winning right now. … AB is a very passionate football player, I think we all know that, the fans know that. That’s what makes him special, the passion he has for this game and the passion to be great. We’re not going to want to take that away from him.”

Brown’s had plenty of chances to “help participate” in the first two weeks as Roethlisberger’s thrown his way 33 times. That’s resulted in 18 catches for 160 yards and those 8.9 yards per catch are well below the 13.5 yards per catch he averaged coming into that season.

If that’s part of the frustration, it might take more than a win in Tampa on Monday night to cure all that’s wrong but it certainly seems like that would be a step in the right direction for Pittsburgh.