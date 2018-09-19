Bill Belichick says Josh Gordon trade still isn’t done

Getty Images

Josh Gordon‘s trade to the Patriots is done. Unless (you know where this is going) it isn’t.

I saw that not because it’s become out stupid little shtick, but because it applies directly to the situation involving the Patriots and receiver John Gordon. The Browns have announced that Gordon has been traded to the Patriots. The Patriots have announced that Gordon has been traded to the Patriots. And the NFL has announced the trade on its daily transaction report.

Despite those basic, undeniable realities, coach Bill Belichick took the position with reporters on Wednesday that he won’t be discussing the player because the trade isn’t done.

“I’m not going to talk about players that are not actually on our roster, totally,” Belichick said. “There are terms that have to be met before the trade is finalized.”

The Patriots’ official roster contradicts that claim. Gordon appears on the active roster, and he’s also listed as a second-string receiver on the depth chart, behind Phillip Dorsett.

If any terms need to be finalized, the biggest would entail passing a physical. With Gordon, it’s also possible that the Patriots hope to get a fuller picture of whether Gordon faces another suspension under the substance-abuse policy. The Browns would likely say they should have done that before doing the deal.

Either way, Belichick claims the trade isn’t done. So it either isn’t done, or he was simply saying that in order to avoid talking about Gordon.