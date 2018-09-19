Bill O’Brien blasts “ignorant, idiotic statements” about Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s Texans loss to the Titans, the Houston Chronicle‘s Facebook page had a post linked to a story about the game that Onalaska Independent School District Superintendent Lynn Redden responded to by saying that “you can’t count on a black quarterback” when you need precision decision making.

The reference was likely to Deshaun Watson‘s handling of the clock in the closing seconds of the three-point loss, but Watson didn’t want to fire back on Wednesday. Watson said he’s focused on facing the Giants and is “all about love.” His head coach took a different route.

“I don’t want to waste any time responding to ignorant, idiotic statements,” O’Brien said. “Deshaun represents everything that’s right about football and life. It’s amazing that BS exists, but it does.”

Defensive end J.J. Watt said he also found Redden’s comment to be “very ignorant.”

Redden told the paper he regrets making the comment in a public forum because he only meant for it to be a private response. He also said he understands how others might find it racist, but that he did not intend to make a racist comment and was merely pointing out the “limited success” of black quarterbacks.

The school district’s website posted an agenda for a meeting this Saturday that includes a discussion of “possible action” regarding the contract of a school superintendent who feels the way Redden does.