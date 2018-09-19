Browns ban sideline reporter eight games for yelling at official

Getty Images

The Browns have banned sideline reporter Nathan Zegura from the team’s radio broadcasts for eight games, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. His suspension begins Thursday night.

Zegura, the team’s senior media broadcaster, yelled at an official over a call during Sunday’s loss to the Saints, per Cabot.

Dustin Fox will replace Zegura.

The Browns also removed Zegura from his role as co-host of Cleveland Browns Daily for two weeks.

The team previously has reprimanded Zegura for his sideline conduct, Cabot reports.