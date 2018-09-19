Browns list Emmanuel Ogbah out, Damarious Randall questionable

Getty Images

Damarious Randall was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Jets.

Randall hasn’t practiced this week because of a heel problem, and has filled up an injury report himself this season. The veteran safety was listed on the report with head and neck injuries early last week, but was eventually removed from the final report of the week.

During the preseason, he got a second opinion on a knee injury after saying it “locked up” on him, but was cleared to play in the opener.

The Browns also listed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Seth DeValve as out, and linebacker Christian Kirksey is doubtful.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was listed as questionable, but he has practiced on a limited basis all week.