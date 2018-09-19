Cardinals sign Joe Walker off Eagles practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals added a new player to their linebacker group on Wednesday when they signed Joe Walker off of the Eagles practice squad.

Walker, a 2016 seventh-round pick, was waived by the Eagles on September 2 and then re-signed to their practice squad. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then played 12 games last year before again landing on IR in December. He had 10 tackles in those appearances.

Walker’s addition comes after Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Gardeck, who made the club as an undrafted rookie, has been a regular on special teams in the first two games of the season.

The Cardinals did not need to make a corresponding move after waiving defensive tackle Garrison Smith on Tuesday.