Chargers working out defensive linemen

The Chargers have not had defensive end Joey Bosa in the lineup for the first two weeks of the season and it remains unknown when he will be able to rejoin the lineup.

That likely played a role in the team’s decision to bring in a handful of defensive linemen for workouts on Wednesday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has Kony Ealy in for a look while his colleague Ian Rapoport adds Anthony Lanier and Xavier Cooper to the list.

Ealy had a sack in 15 games for the Jets last season and failed to make the Cowboys out of training camp this year. Cooper was his teammate for eight of those games and also recorded one sack. Lanier had five sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games for Washington.

Melvin Ingram and Isaac Rochell have been playing the majority of the snaps at defensive end with Bosa out of the lineup. The latest report about the 2016 first-round pick was that he’ll be out into October due to a foot injury.