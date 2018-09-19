Corey Coleman joins Patriots’ practice squad

Getty Images

Corey Coleman is not done in New England yet.

The Patriots signed the receiver to their practice squad Wednesday after releasing him from their 53-player roster earlier this week after trading for Josh Gordon.

The Browns made Coleman the 15th overall pick in 2016.

He made 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Cleveland before the Browns sent him to Buffalo in a trade. The Bills cut him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Patriots.

Now, Coleman is attempting to save his career on the Patriots’ practice squad.