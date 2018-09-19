Danny Trevathan named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Newcomer Khalil Mack is getting all the attention.

But he’s just one part of the Bears defense, which is showing early signs of being able to carry a team.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan was named NFC defensive player of the week, for his role in Monday’s win over the Seahawks.

Trevathan led the Bears in tackles and had two sacks and forced a fumble, making the kind of game-changing plays they’re capable of getting from multiple angles.

While first-rounder Roquan Smith is learning the game after missing the entire training camp and preseason, having a veteran like Trevathan is a valuable benefit for the Bears.